Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.05). National Vision posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in National Vision by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Vision by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in National Vision by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.84. 271,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,603. National Vision has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

