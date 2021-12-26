Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

OSH stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,917 shares of company stock valued at $23,957,994 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.