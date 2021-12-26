Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $434.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.10 million. RingCentral reported sales of $334.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.64.

NYSE RNG opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.80. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $172.16 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

