Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce earnings of $3.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.53 to $15.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.56 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $65,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.98. 183,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,229. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.