Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Anthem worth $50,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $455.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $458.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

