APIX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $606,870.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. APIX has a total market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $606,870.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

