Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $55.49 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $55.49 million and $5.47 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.72 or 0.00227160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.00517013 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.