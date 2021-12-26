AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0343

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $550,677.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AppCoins is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,296,475 coins and its circulating supply is 244,296,474 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

