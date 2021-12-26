Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

