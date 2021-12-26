Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,108,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Apple worth $1,713,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.