Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.52. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.