Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s 4th Largest Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 3.8% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,623,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,477. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

