ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,322.26

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, ARAW has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $33,322.26 and $376.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

