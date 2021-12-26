Ares Protocol Trading Up 18.9% This Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.12 or 0.07968424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,110.98 or 1.00039715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

