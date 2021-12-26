Arqma Price Tops $0.0540 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $636,471.51 and approximately $820.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,932.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.20 or 0.07977546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00306674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.00884685 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00074427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00435738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00251926 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,839,561 coins and its circulating supply is 11,795,017 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

