Aryacoin (AYA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,296.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $21,296.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

