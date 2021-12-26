Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.03 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

