ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $801.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $477.08 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

