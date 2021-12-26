Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:ACB traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.03. The company had a trading volume of 489,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,545. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.12. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.5226978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

