Aurox (URUS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $973,303.00

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $112.87 or 0.00224462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Aurox has a market capitalization of $58.91 million and approximately $973,303.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aurox

Aurox is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

