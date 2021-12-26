Autonio Market Cap Hits $6.15 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $128,257.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.27 or 0.08053510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.51 or 0.99809392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

