Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.40% of Avery Dennison worth $69,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $208.47. The stock had a trading volume of 246,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.01 and its 200-day moving average is $213.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

