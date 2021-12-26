Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $223.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.66.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.