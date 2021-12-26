B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. B-cube.ai has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $57,624.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.20 or 0.08059552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,294.04 or 1.00080865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About B-cube.ai

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,123,494 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

