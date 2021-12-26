Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of NVR worth $61,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NVR by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NVR by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,784.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,321.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,885.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

