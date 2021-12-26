Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,499,184 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,499,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $57,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 2.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

