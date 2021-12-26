Bank of America Corp DE Sells 98,212 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Howmet Aerospace worth $56,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $31.13 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

