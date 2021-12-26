Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,831,962 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,061,670 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 3.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.71% of Barrick Gold worth $1,513,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,154,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520,982. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

