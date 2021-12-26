Beam (BEAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.43 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $66.08 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015936 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 104,082,760 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.