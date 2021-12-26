BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 48% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $25.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000995 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00038071 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,315 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

