Bella Protocol Trading Up 18% This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $80.66 million and $10.53 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

