Benchmark Protocol Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $9,496.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,215,580 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,293 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

