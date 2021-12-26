Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 105,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

