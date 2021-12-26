BetterBetting (BETR) Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

