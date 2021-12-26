Bifrost (BFC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Bifrost has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

BFC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

