Binamon Tops One Day Volume of $2.59 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and $2.59 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00060942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.32 or 0.07930661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.13 or 0.99882562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

