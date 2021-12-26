Binance Coin Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $546.74 or 0.01089134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
