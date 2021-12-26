BinaryX (BNX) Tops One Day Volume of $29.36 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.39 or 0.00124768 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $128.24 million and approximately $29.36 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013227 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.32 or 0.00591084 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

