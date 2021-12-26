Bintex Futures Price Reaches $0.60 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $60,458.13 and $285,367.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00061792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.75 or 0.07984038 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,881.16 or 1.00113892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

