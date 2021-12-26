BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,483 shares of company stock valued at $10,874,838. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLFS opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 408.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.