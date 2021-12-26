BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.29.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
