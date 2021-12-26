Birake Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.00 (BIR)

Birake (CURRENCY:BIR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Birake coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birake has a market cap of $10.61 million and $29.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Birake has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Birake Profile

Birake’s total supply is 104,227,604 coins and its circulating supply is 100,207,388 coins. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birake’s official website is birake.com . The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Birake

