bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $307,970.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.19 or 0.07943390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,020.15 or 0.99890016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00072954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

