Bitcoin SV 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $141.80 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $141.80 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $127.75 or 0.00251969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,701.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00890023 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002976 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,934,683 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

