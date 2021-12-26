BitcoinPoS One Day Volume Reaches $336.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $271,516.67 and approximately $336.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,242,393 coins and its circulating supply is 5,030,939 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

