BitCore 1-Day Volume Hits $344,367.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $3.62 million and $344,367.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,253.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.14 or 0.08099224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00310791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.57 or 0.00900578 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00075245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.67 or 0.00423195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00254024 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

