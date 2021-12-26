BitDAO Price Hits $1.88 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $89.97 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003698 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.74 or 0.07994258 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.77 or 1.00121182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00073645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

