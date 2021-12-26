BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0363 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $2,848.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00019655 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,097,867 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

