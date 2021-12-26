BlackHat (BLKC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $338,421.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $786,027.70 and $338,421.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

