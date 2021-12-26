BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackLine worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 95.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,606,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $95.16 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

